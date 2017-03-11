Spectator Information

Getting ready for and participating in the Susan G. Komen 3-Day® is a big job. Ask any walker or crew member and they’ll tell you they could never accomplish this amazing feat without the help of their supporters.

Here are some ways to support your participant:

Send a Letter

Getting mail on event can provide a big boost to a participant’s spirits. Take a few minutes to write a note which will brighten their Komen 3-Day experience! Send letters to our P.O. Box, and we’ll bring them to camp for the participant to pick up.



Susan G. Komen 3-Day Camp Mail

ATTN: [INSERT NAME OF PARTICIPANT HERE]

PO Box 5429

Frisco, TX 75035

Please note: This address has changed from last year.

Mail must be postmarked no later than October 24. Envelopes only, please. No boxes or large packages. Any mail that is not received by the 3-Day® by October 31 or retrieved by the participant by November 20 will be destroyed. Please note: This address is not the actual location of camp, but a P.O. Box for mail delivery only.

Sweet Treats

For a $10 donation, the 3-Day will put together a custom Ford Warriors in Pink notecard with your personal message, along with a custom 3-Day chocolate medallion, for the participant to pick up at the 3-Day Lounge on Friday or Saturday evening. Click here for details.

Volunteer

We need volunteers to help at the Participant Finish Area or the 3-Day campsite. Click here to sign up to volunteer.

Organize a group to serve as “camp angels,” assisting participants with setting up tents and unloading gear at the 3-Day campsite. If you or someone you know is interested in leading a team of camp angels, please contact dfwcoaches@the3day.org with the subject line: “Camp Angel Inquiry” or call 800-996-3DAY, option 3.

Opening Ceremony

Friends and family are highly encouraged to attend this emotional celebration, which starts your walker’s 3-Day journey. Seating will not be available, so if you are unable to stand for 30-60 minutes, you may want to bring a folding chair. Please allow extra travel time while coming and going due to expected traffic congestion at the site.

Collin Creek Mall

811 North Central Expressway

Plano, TX 75075

Schedule for the Day:

5:30 a.m. - Crew members should arrive (check with your captain for the exact time).

6:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m. - Walkers should arrive.

7:30 a.m. - Opening Ceremony begins with stretching.

Parking: Parking for spectators will be available at Collin Creek Mall.

Public Cheering Stations

Public cheering stations are a great way to show your support along the route. Create banners, hold up signs, bring some music and spread the love—anything to make them smile, stay energized and keep walking. On some portions of the route you may find areas that are deemed “quiet zones” which will be indicated by signage on the route. Please assist us in respecting our neighborhoods and communities during this time.

Friday, November 3



7:30 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. Opening Ceremony

Collin Creek Mall

811 N. Central Expressway

Plano, Texas 75075



9:35 a.m. - 11:20 a.m., Mile Marker 6.8

Seventh Day Adventist Church

1201 W. Belt Line Road

Richardson, TX 75080



10:35 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Mile Marker 10.9

Anderson Bonner Park

12000 Park Central Drive

Dallas, TX 75251



Saturday, November 4



10:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Mile Marker 10

Parkhill Junior School

16500 Shadybank Drive

Dallas, TX 75248



12:25 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Mile Marker 18.9

Vitruvian Park

3966 Vitruvian Way

Addison, TX 75001



Sunday, November 5



8:50 a.m. - 10:45 a.m., Mile Marker 5.1

Curtis Park

3501 Lovers Lane

Dallas, TX 75205



11:25 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Mile Marker 13.2

Historic West End

Ross Avenue between N. Lamar Street and N. Houston Street

Dallas, TX 75202



4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Closing Ceremony

The Lawn at Reunion Tower

300 Reunion Blvd. East

Dallas, TX 75207

Private Cheering Stations

You can organize a group (up to 20) to host your very own private cheering station. Follow this link for more information. Then, if you’re interested in hosting a private cheering station, contact dfwcoaches@the3day.org with the subject line: “Private Cheering Station Inquiry” no later than October 20.

Mobile Cheering Squads

Mobile cheering squads are small groups (less than four people) who support the 3-Day walkers along the route. If you are interested in forming a cheering squad, contact dfwcoaches@the3day.org with the subject line: “Mobile Cheering Squad Inquiry” no later than October 20.

Alcohol Policy

As the 3-Day route is on public property, it is subject to local laws. Local jurisdictions will be enforcing open-liquor laws in neighborhoods along the route and in camp. While local officials understand and respect the cause for our celebration, we ask that you and your supporters help keep the 3-Day a family-friendly event and alcohol-free.

Visiting Camp

On Saturday night (4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.), friends and family (please, no pets) are invited to visit camp at Brookhaven College. We’ll have games and entertainment for adults and kids. Dinner in the dining area at camp is for participants only and seating for visitors will be limited, so please bring a picnic blanket and your own dinner. Parking for visitors will be available in parking lot P4 at Brookhaven College. All visitors must depart camp by 8:00 p.m.

Phone Calls

If you wish to call your walker or crew member on their cell phone, please do not call after “lights out” (8:30 p.m. on Friday, 9:00 p.m. on Saturday) when camp is a quiet zone. In the event of an emergency, you can reach your participant through our hotline: 800-416-3364.

Follow Us Online

Subscribe to the 3-Day blog. We post lots of stories and photos before, during and after the 3-Day event.

Then follow us on social media.

Closing Ceremony

Spectators should arrive at the Closing Ceremony site at least one hour early to get the best view of the program. In order to allow everyone to see the ceremony, please do not set up pop-up tents near the stage or viewing area.

Sunday, November 5

4:30 p.m.

The Lawn at Reunion Tower

300 Reunion Blvd. East

Dallas, TX 75207

Downloads

3-Day Supporter logos

3-Day Supporter poster